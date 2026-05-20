Translation group Aeon Genesis has released an English patch for the 1998 PS1 title Real Robots Final Attack, 20 years after the project began.

Developed by Banpresto and part of the Super Robot Wars series, which pulls together famous mecha from various anime and manga franchises, Real Robots Final Attack was clearly inspired by Sega's Virtual-On series, and attracted some criticism at the time of release as a result.

"Despite being a fairly simple project, this one has been in the works for an extremely long time," says Aeon Genesis member Gideon Zhi. "I have files dating back to 2006 for this one! Consequently I've honestly lost track of who translated the story and secrets, and I apologize profusely for that! If you were the one who did this please step forward and refresh my memory; I'd be more than happy to update this readme with proper credits."

The translator adds that "there is a fair amount of unused content on the disk, including evidence of a demo disc/kiosk mode, a full story printout that's never shown anywhere in the game, and details for nine secrets/unlocks, only five of which appear to function (and of those five, the given instructions for activating one is incorrect)."

You can grab the patch here. There's some footage of the untranslated game below.