Update []:
AYANEO has announced the KONKR Pocket Block, the world's "first AI-powered handheld".
However, the company stopped short of explaining exactly what AI features the device will offer. We already have handhelds which include AI-based transcription when playing games from other regions, for example, so it's not like AI isn't featured elsewhere in this sector already.
AYANEO hasn't given any indication on pricing for this product or confirmed what chipset it will be running, either.
During the same livestream, the company also announced the AYANEO Pocket AIR Mini × Arcade Home Limited Edition, a new version of the Pocket AIR Mini that comes pre-loaded with arcade titles from IGS.
Original Story []: Earlier this week, a new AYANEO handheld leaked called the Pocket Block.
A Game Boy-shaped device powered by Google's Android OS, it appears to be the company's first attempt at creating a small-format vertical handheld, presumably aimed at the lower end of the market.
Now, just a few days later, we've got another leak – this time for a horizontal handheld device which shares similar design language.
Both devices appear in a series of promotional images that have appeared online, one of which features AYANEO CEO Arthur Zhang.
Some have speculated that these images could be fake, AI-generated ones (check out the messy branding text on the devices), but AYANEO has announced a "Live Chat" event for today, during which it will reveal new products – so perhaps they're actually real.