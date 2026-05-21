Update [ ]:

AYANEO has announced the KONKR Pocket Block, the world's "first AI-powered handheld".

However, the company stopped short of explaining exactly what AI features the device will offer. We already have handhelds which include AI-based transcription when playing games from other regions, for example, so it's not like AI isn't featured elsewhere in this sector already.

AYANEO hasn't given any indication on pricing for this product or confirmed what chipset it will be running, either.



In the age of AI

Introduces the world’s first AI-powered handheld 🎮

KONKR Pocket BLOCK 🔥

Inspired by classic vertical handhelds 🚀

It blends retro aesthetics with cyber design for a smarter gaming experience in the AI era 🎉pic.twitter.com/V53SlP07V0 KONKR, AYANEO’s sub-brandIn the age of AIIntroduces the world’s first AI-powered handheld 🎮KONKR Pocket BLOCK 🔥Inspired by classic vertical handhelds 🚀It blends retro aesthetics with cyber design for a smarter gaming experience in the AI era 🎉 https://t.co/sBx0hgw6cY May 25, 2026

During the same livestream, the company also announced the AYANEO Pocket AIR Mini × Arcade Home Limited Edition, a new version of the Pocket AIR Mini that comes pre-loaded with arcade titles from IGS.



Bringing classic IGS arcade games back🔥

Compact design with a classic red & gold color, featuring iconic retro elements🚀

Powered by Self-Developed Emulator，Pre-loaded with Officially Licensed IGS Games 🎮



Pre-order：pic.twitter.com/uJw8sHmuJi AYANEO Pocket AIR Mini × Arcade HomeBringing classic IGS arcade games back🔥Compact design with a classic red & gold color, featuring iconic retro elements🚀Powered by Self-Developed Emulator，Pre-loaded with Officially Licensed IGS Games 🎮Pre-order： https://t.co/sBx0hgw6cY May 22, 2026

Original Story [ ]: Earlier this week, a new AYANEO handheld leaked called the Pocket Block.

A Game Boy-shaped device powered by Google's Android OS, it appears to be the company's first attempt at creating a small-format vertical handheld, presumably aimed at the lower end of the market.

Now, just a few days later, we've got another leak – this time for a horizontal handheld device which shares similar design language.

Both devices appear in a series of promotional images that have appeared online, one of which features AYANEO CEO Arthur Zhang.

Some have speculated that these images could be fake, AI-generated ones (check out the messy branding text on the devices), but AYANEO has announced a "Live Chat" event for today, during which it will reveal new products – so perhaps they're actually real.