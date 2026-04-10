Over the past couple of months, AYANEO revealed dramatic changes to its existing product line in the wake of rising storage component costs (including suspending pre-orders for the AYANEO Next 2 and teasing the end of the KONKR Pocket Fit 8 Elite), and it looks like it isn't done just yet.

Earlier today (April 10th, 2026), for instance, the company revealed on its Discord that four more of its devices are going to get more expensive in the future, including the Pocket Vert and the Pocket S Mini handhelds, and the Mini PC AM03 and Mini PC AM01S (h/t: Retro Dodo)

As you will no doubt know by now, 2026 hasn't exactly been the best year for the retro handheld market, with several companies, including Retroid and AYN, all having to raise their prices in response to the increasing memory shortages (which have been attributed to the explosive growth in AI data centers around the world). At least, in this instance, though, AYANEO seems to be getting the message out early, alerting potential customers to give them a chance to pick these products up at their original price.

"You may have already noticed that many of our products are currently out of stock," read the company statement. "While the remaining models are running very low on inventory. At the same time, due to the rising cost of storage components, prices across several AYANEO products have already started to increase. The following products have been especially popular and are now nearing the end of their available stock: Pocket VERT, Pocket S Mini, Mini PC AM03, and Mini PC AM01S."

It continued, "These models have seen strong demand in recent periods, and inventory is now very limited. We are also planning price increases for these products soon, so we strongly encourage anyone interested to make a purchase as early as possible to avoid paying higher prices later. At this moment, Pocket VERT, Pocket S Mini, AM03, and AM01S are among the last products still available at their current pricing."

The Pocket Vert, in case you need a quick refresher, is AYANEO's premium Game Boy-style Android-based handheld that runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile platform. It went on sale late last year, with a price set between $269 and $369, depending on the configuration, and initially started shipping to customers in February, before the Chinese New Year.

The Pocket S Mini, meanwhile, is a Snapdragon G3x Gen 2-powered 4:3-ratio Android handheld that went on sale earlier this year and retails between $319 and $479.

As Retro Dodo notes, no official date was given for when these price increases would occur, other than "soon," and it's not yet clear by how much the prices are expected to rise. However, it's not exactly great news for anyone who was planning to pick up either of these devices in the future.