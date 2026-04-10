If you're a fan of the Darkstalkers series and have ever been curious about how Capcom got the idea to make a fighting game themed around classic movie monsters, then you're in luck.

That's because Katsuya Akitomo, the former Capcom developer credited with pitching the original 1994 arcade game, has recently re-emerged to introduce himself to American fans of the series and give a brief yet fascinating account of the game's origins on Twitter/X (h/t: Eventhubs!).

"Dear Friends in America," Akitomo wrote, introducing himself to overseas fans on the social media site. "I once worked at a video game company. I love Universal Monster movies so much, and suggested a fighting game of classic monsters. It was called Darkstalkers."

In the past, as noted by Eventhubs, the Darkstalkers producer Yoshiki Okamoto has credited Akitomo, in a video on his YouTube Channel, with pitching the idea for Darkstalkers to Capcom in 1993, after returning from San Diego Comic-Con, where he was attending on a Street Fighter II business trip. At the event, Akitomo took notice of how popular Frankenstein's Monster, Dracula, and werewolves still were overseas, and decided to pitch the idea to his superiors, including Okamoto, who gave Akitomo the nickname "Shaky" and has subsequently described him as a "scary-looking guy" with an English literature degree.



I once worked at videogame company.

I love Universal Monster movies so much, and suggested fighting game of classic monsters.

It was called Darkstalkers. Dear Friends in America,I once worked at videogame company.I love Universal Monster movies so much, and suggested fighting game of classic monsters.It was called Darkstalkers. pic.twitter.com/Kz2WYnhDZq March 31, 2026

In a follow-up to his earlier tweet, Akimoto outlined his initial involvement with the project, stating that he produced a written draft of the game and some character ideas before eventually deciding to step aside. As he states, his reasons for leaving the project were on account of his being a bigger fan of the "modest and gentle" approach to monsters in Universal movies, and recognising the project "must go wilder" to be a commercial success. So he decided to let others take over the project to avoid "spoiling the development." As a result, he notes he "did almost nothing for [the] Darkstalkers series" from that point on.

Interestingly, as he noted, this isn't his only involvement in getting a new project off the ground at the studio; he also helped encourage Capcom to make more superhero games, leading to X-Men: Children of the Atom and Marvel Super Heroes.

Thank you guys!

I did almost nothing for Darkstalkers series except very first, a few pages of draft of game and characters idea. I was big fan of modest and gentle monsters from Universal movies and knew the project must go wilder. Avoided spoiling the development. — ブラスコウ／秋友克也 (@sjxqr393) March 31, 2026

"I have emphasized how American Superhero comics were good for video game merchandising," he wrote. "They understood and made two titles."

Today, Akitomo is still working, translating American comic books. Meanwhile, in his spare time, he enjoys building model kits of monsters, among other things. You can follow him here. For more details on Darkstalker's development, we recommend checking out Yoshiki Okamoto's video on the topic and this 1994 Gamest article with the game's planner Junichi Ohno and Capcom producer Noritaka Funamizu, translated by Shmupulations.