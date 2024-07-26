Update [ ]:

The developer of the unofficial port of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood for Sega Genesis has shown off more footage, this time testing CD-DA audio playback via the Mega/Sega CD using the MSU-MD driver with SGDK.

Original Story [ ]: Not a week seems to pass without a new porting project for the Genesis / Mega Drive – R-Type, RoboCop, Final Fight, Symphony of the Night, Super Castlevania IV... the list is pretty incredible now.

Another notable Castlevania also seems to be coming to Sega's 16-bit system; werton is currently working on a port of the PC Engine classic Castlevania: Rondo of Blood / Akumajō Dracula X: Chi no Rondo, which was originally released back in 1993.

The game is one of the most beloved entries in Konami's classic franchise – a remarkable feat when you take into account the fact that it didn't get a Western release when it first launched, and was only localised much later on.

The PC Engine CD title leveraged the storage potential of the host format with lavish anime-style cutscenes and amazing music, presenting what many regard as being the apex of the "classic" Castlevania series before it shifted to the Metroidvania format with Dracula X's direct sequel, Symphony of the Night.

The job is being done "from scratch" and is being coded in C using SGDK. As you can see from the footage below, it's looking very promising and appears to be a fairly close match to the original game.