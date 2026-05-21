Earlier this week, a new AYANEO handheld leaked called the Pocket Block.

A Game Boy-shaped device powered by Google's Android OS, it appears to be the company's first attempt at creating a small-format vertical handheld, presumably aimed at the lower end of the market.

Now, just a few days later, we've got another leak – this time for a horizontal handheld device which shares similar design language.

Both devices appear in a series of promotional images that have appeared online, one of which features AYANEO CEO Arthur Zhang.

Some have speculated that these images could be fake, AI-generated ones (check out the messy branding text on the devices), but AYANEO has announced a "Live Chat" event for today, during which it will reveal new products – so perhaps they're actually real.