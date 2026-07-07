Blaze's HyperMegaTech sub-label has announced a new addition to the Super Pocket hardware lineup.

Launching on September 28th, the Activision Super Pocket comes pre-loaded with 34 games (all Atari home console titles) and costs £59.99 / $69.99 / €69.99. Pre-orders are open now.

Like other members of the growing Super Pocket family, it is compatible with Evercade cartridges.

Here's the full list of games:

Barnstorming

Beamrider

Boxing

Checkers

Chopper Command

Cosmic Commuter

Demon Attack

Dolphin

Dragonfire

EnduroGrand Prix

H.E.R.O.

Kabobber

Kaboom!

Keystone Kapers

Laser Blast

MegaMania

Moonsweeper

Oink!

Pitfall!

Pitfall II: Lost Caverns

Plaque Attack

Pressure Cooker

Private Eye

River Raid

River Raid II

Robot Tank

Seaquest

Skiing

Sky Jinks

Spider Fighter

Stampede

Starmaster

Thwocker

"This new handheld console is a convenient and cool way to play some of the all-time great games from the history of Activision, including River Raid, Pitfall, H.E.R.O and many more from the early era of console gaming, offering a mix of familiar names and classic genres," says HyperMegaTech. "All in a bespoke Activision-inspired design."

Previous Super Pockets include Neo Geo, Data East, Rare and Capcom-themed variants.