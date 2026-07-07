New Activision-Themed Super Pocket Handheld Announced 1
Image: HyperMegaTech

Blaze's HyperMegaTech sub-label has announced a new addition to the Super Pocket hardware lineup.

Launching on September 28th, the Activision Super Pocket comes pre-loaded with 34 games (all Atari home console titles) and costs £59.99 / $69.99 / €69.99. Pre-orders are open now.

Like other members of the growing Super Pocket family, it is compatible with Evercade cartridges.

Here's the full list of games:

  • Barnstorming
  • Beamrider
  • Boxing
  • Checkers
  • Chopper Command
  • Cosmic Commuter
  • Demon Attack
  • Dolphin
  • Dragonfire
  • EnduroGrand Prix
  • H.E.R.O.
  • Kabobber
  • Kaboom!
  • Keystone Kapers
  • Laser Blast
  • MegaMania
  • Moonsweeper
  • Oink!
  • Pitfall!
  • Pitfall II: Lost Caverns
  • Plaque Attack
  • Pressure Cooker
  • Private Eye
  • River Raid
  • River Raid II
  • Robot Tank
  • Seaquest
  • Skiing
  • Sky Jinks
  • Spider Fighter
  • Stampede
  • Starmaster
  • Thwocker
New Activision-Themed Super Pocket Handheld Announced 1
Image: HyperMegaTech

"This new handheld console is a convenient and cool way to play some of the all-time great games from the history of Activision, including River Raid, Pitfall, H.E.R.O and many more from the early era of console gaming, offering a mix of familiar names and classic genres," says HyperMegaTech. "All in a bespoke Activision-inspired design."

Previous Super Pockets include Neo Geo, Data East, Rare and Capcom-themed variants.