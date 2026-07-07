Blaze's HyperMegaTech sub-label has announced a new addition to the Super Pocket hardware lineup.
Launching on September 28th, the Activision Super Pocket comes pre-loaded with 34 games (all Atari home console titles) and costs £59.99 / $69.99 / €69.99. Pre-orders are open now.
Like other members of the growing Super Pocket family, it is compatible with Evercade cartridges.
Here's the full list of games:
- Barnstorming
- Beamrider
- Boxing
- Checkers
- Chopper Command
- Cosmic Commuter
- Demon Attack
- Dolphin
- Dragonfire
- EnduroGrand Prix
- H.E.R.O.
- Kabobber
- Kaboom!
- Keystone Kapers
- Laser Blast
- MegaMania
- Moonsweeper
- Oink!
- Pitfall!
- Pitfall II: Lost Caverns
- Plaque Attack
- Pressure Cooker
- Private Eye
- River Raid
- River Raid II
- Robot Tank
- Seaquest
- Skiing
- Sky Jinks
- Spider Fighter
- Stampede
- Starmaster
- Thwocker
"This new handheld console is a convenient and cool way to play some of the all-time great games from the history of Activision, including River Raid, Pitfall, H.E.R.O and many more from the early era of console gaming, offering a mix of familiar names and classic genres," says HyperMegaTech. "All in a bespoke Activision-inspired design."
Previous Super Pockets include Neo Geo, Data East, Rare and Capcom-themed variants.