Atari Europe has a new president in the form of Andreas Deptolla; it has been confirmed.

Deptolla's role is a newly created position that will have him reporting directly to Wade Rosen, Atari's chairman and CEO.

"In this role, Deptolla will oversee Atari’s growing European presence, including development studios in the UK and Sweden, and business operations in Germany," says the company.

Rosen had this to say:

“Since joining Atari in 2023, Andreas has established himself as a valued and influential leader, contributing to the company´s revitalization. In this expanded role Andreas will direct our growing European business footprint and play a key role in reestablishing Atari as an iconic gaming and pop culture brand.”

Deptolla "will continue to manage the recently established European business headquarters in Munster, which also serves as an important technology hub for the company, creating tech-based products including the world’s most comprehensive video games database MobyGames, and connecting Atari’s global business with its development resources in India," says Atari.

Deptolla was previously employed as President and Board Member at ThrivePass, a company he co-founded in 2014. He currently sits on the boards of HR technology company Wishlist and video game publisher Apogee Entertainment, in addition to his new role.

Here's what Deptolla himself has to say about his new appointment:

“Europe represents tremendous potential for Atari, not only as a market for our games, but as a deep well of talent and potential partnerships we can leverage to drive our business forward. This last year has really been pivotal for our European expansion, and we have very exciting things in the pipeline!”

Coatsink CEO Richard Snowdon will join Atari Europe as Vice President of Studios, Europe, working alongside Deptolla.