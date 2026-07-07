More obscure titles in the "Tales of Mobile" series for Japanese feature phones have just been preserved, ensuring the games are available for those wanting to learn more about some of the rarer mobile entries in the long-running RPG series.

The news was revealed on social media, with RockmanCosmo announcing last week that an anonymous user had partially preserved a copy of the RPG Tales of Wahrheit, before sharing another post this week revealing that the spin-off games Tales of Quiz and Tales of Wonder Casino have also been recovered (presumably by the same anonymous contributor).

Just to give you some background, the Tales of Mobile games were a series of short to medium entries in the popular Namco Tales series (ranging from RPGs to strategy games to mini games) that were believed to have been in danger of disappearing forever after feature phones were supplanted by smartphones and the infrastructure around them was gradually dismantled. Because of this, preservation efforts have emerged to rescue these games, with the Keitai Preservation community reporting some success despite many obstacles.

Tales of Wahrheit was partially preserved by an anonymous user! This game heavily relied on server data, so you can only load into the existing save files, and the amount of playable data is pretty small. Nonetheless, it's great that some parts remain playable. pic.twitter.com/h4FnBXrSjf July 3, 2026

In March of last year, for instance, trial versions of three titles in the Tales of Mobile series, including Tales of Breaker, Tales of Wahrheit, and Tales of Commons, were recovered by an anonymous user, marking a win for the team. However, they would ultimately prove to be some of "the most network-reliant trials" the Keitai preservation group had ever seen, meaning these trials weren't entirely playable, as they had originally used an official server to download data, likely to save on phone storage. Because of this, one of the main members of the group set about creating a server for Tales of Breaker, managing to at least get the game to boot into "the monster arena section" to offer fans "the first in-game footage of this game in over a decade."

This was then followed by another announcement in June 2025 that Yuvi had managed to preserve the trial version of the mobile game, Tales of Tactics, for which the hacker and preservationist eventually built a working server, making the first chapter "fully playable" via the Keitai World Launcher.

According to Cosmo, because Tales of Wahrheit heavily relied on server data, this new version, much like the trial version, isn't complete. In fact, he states, "the amount of playable data is pretty small." But you can now at least "load into existing save files", meaning fans can get at least some hands-on experience with the title, while the team tries to recover more data to restore its other functions.

As for Tales of Quiz, as Cosmo states, the version they've managed to preserve seems to be themed around Tales of Phantasia, Tales of Destiny 2, and Tales of Abyss. Tales of Wonder Casino, meanwhile, features a variety of Tales-themed amusement and casino-themed minigames, such as a whack-a-mole-style minigame, card games, and betting on races.

Will you be checking out any of the games? Let us know in the comments!