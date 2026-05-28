Atari's shareholders have approved to redomicile the company from France to Luxembourg.

95.25% of Atari shareholders voted in support of the move, which means that Atari is no longer a French company. The process of re-domiciliation allows a foreign-incorporated company to "change its place of incorporation while maintaining its legal identity as a corporate body," according to the UK Government's paper on the topic.

The original Atari was, of course, born in the USA, but the brand name shifted to French publisher Infogrames in 2000 when it gobbled up Hasbro Interactive, which had purchased the name from JTS, the company Atari merged with back in 1996 after the failure of the Jaguar.

Infogrames would eventually rebrand itself as Atari SA, and today, the company is also known as Atari Group.

In contrast to its past financial struggles, the modern-day Atari is enjoying plenty of success thanks to its focus on retro gaming and acquisition of studios such as Digital Eclipse, Nightdive and Implicit Conversions.

Luxembourg, in case you were wondering, is bordered by Belgium, Germany and France, and has a population of around 692,402 people. And why would Atari want to move there? We haven't the foggiest idea.