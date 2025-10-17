Atari recently purchased the Intellivision name and associated IP, and today has announced the first hardware-based fruit of that unlikely union: the Intellivision Sprint.

Based on Mattel's classic console, the Sprint comes pre-loaded with 45 original Intellivision games – including Astrosmash, Boulder Dash, Shark! Shark!, Baseball, Body Slam and more – and each one has its own controller overlay.

Here are the headline features, taken from Atari's site:

45 Built-In Games including Boulder Dash, Shark! Shark!, Baseball, and more.

Easily connects to modern TVs and monitors with HDMI.

2 Wireless Controllers: classic disc controllers have been updated to be wireless and rechargeable. Simply dock into the console to charge.

Overlays for every game, each with new designs. Includes 2 overlays for each game, overlays are double-sided.

USB-A port can connect original Intellivision II and II controllers (with adapter). Can also be used to play additional games (sold separately).

Here's some PR:

"Released to compete with the Atari 2600, the Intellivision challenged Atari’s dominance in living rooms and created a rivalry that became known as the First Console War. Intellivision offered players more realistic sports and strategy games, richer graphics, and unique, multi-input controllers. For its 45th anniversary, the Intellivision Sprint brings 45 of the system's best games back to living rooms – now upgraded with HDMI and wireless controllers. Play Boulder Dash in its first official Intellivision release, along with classic favorites Baseball, Shark! Shark!, Astrosmash, and more. Each game comes with new overlays that map the game’s specific controls."

The controllers that come with the machine are based on the iconic originals, but have the added benefit of being wireless.

Here's the full list of games:

Armour Battle

Astrosmash

Auto Racing

B-17 Bomber

Baseball

Body Slam: Super Pro Wrestling

Bomb Squad

Boulder Dash

Bowling

Buzz Bombers

Chip Shot: Super Pro Golf

Deep Pockets: Super Pro Pool & Billiards

Frog Bog

Golf

Hover Force

King of the Mountain

Motocross

Mountain Madness: Super Pro Skiing

Night Stalker

Pinball

Reversi

Sea Battle

Shark! Shark!

Slam Dunk: Super Pro Basketball

Slap Shot: Super Pro Hockey

Snafu

Soccer

Space Armada

Space Battle

Space Spartans



Spiker!: Super Pro Volleyball

Stadium Mud Buggies

Star Strike

Sub Hunt

Super Pro Decathlon

Super Pro Football

Takeover

Tennis

Thin Ice

Thunder Castle

Tower of Doom

Triple Action (Racing Cars / Biplanes / Battle Tanks)

Triple Challenge (Chess / Checkers / Backgammon

Utopia

Vectron

The system outputs via HDMI and has USB ports so you can plug in other controllers. You can pre-order the system now for £119.99. It ships in early December, 2025.

Atari's purchase of Intellivision – which was originally released back in 1979 – did not include the ill-fated Amico console.