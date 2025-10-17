Atari recently purchased the Intellivision name and associated IP, and today has announced the first hardware-based fruit of that unlikely union: the Intellivision Sprint.
Based on Mattel's classic console, the Sprint comes pre-loaded with 45 original Intellivision games – including Astrosmash, Boulder Dash, Shark! Shark!, Baseball, Body Slam and more – and each one has its own controller overlay.
Here are the headline features, taken from Atari's site:
- 45 Built-In Games including Boulder Dash, Shark! Shark!, Baseball, and more.
- Easily connects to modern TVs and monitors with HDMI.
- 2 Wireless Controllers: classic disc controllers have been updated to be wireless and rechargeable. Simply dock into the console to charge.
- Overlays for every game, each with new designs. Includes 2 overlays for each game, overlays are double-sided.
- USB-A port can connect original Intellivision II and II controllers (with adapter). Can also be used to play additional games (sold separately).
Here's some PR:
"Released to compete with the Atari 2600, the Intellivision challenged Atari’s dominance in living rooms and created a rivalry that became known as the First Console War. Intellivision offered players more realistic sports and strategy games, richer graphics, and unique, multi-input controllers.
For its 45th anniversary, the Intellivision Sprint brings 45 of the system's best games back to living rooms – now upgraded with HDMI and wireless controllers. Play Boulder Dash in its first official Intellivision release, along with classic favorites Baseball, Shark! Shark!, Astrosmash, and more. Each game comes with new overlays that map the game’s specific controls."
The controllers that come with the machine are based on the iconic originals, but have the added benefit of being wireless.
Here's the full list of games:
- Armour Battle
- Astrosmash
- Auto Racing
- B-17 Bomber
- Baseball
- Body Slam: Super Pro Wrestling
- Bomb Squad
- Boulder Dash
- Bowling
- Buzz Bombers
- Chip Shot: Super Pro Golf
- Deep Pockets: Super Pro Pool & Billiards
- Frog Bog
- Golf
- Hover Force
- King of the Mountain
- Motocross
- Mountain Madness: Super Pro Skiing
- Night Stalker
- Pinball
- Reversi
- Sea Battle
- Shark! Shark!
- Slam Dunk: Super Pro Basketball
- Slap Shot: Super Pro Hockey
- Snafu
- Soccer
- Space Armada
- Space Battle
- Space Spartans
- Spiker!: Super Pro Volleyball
- Stadium Mud Buggies
- Star Strike
- Sub Hunt
- Super Pro Decathlon
- Super Pro Football
- Takeover
- Tennis
- Thin Ice
- Thunder Castle
- Tower of Doom
- Triple Action (Racing Cars / Biplanes / Battle Tanks)
- Triple Challenge (Chess / Checkers / Backgammon
- Utopia
- Vectron
The system outputs via HDMI and has USB ports so you can plug in other controllers. You can pre-order the system now for £119.99. It ships in early December, 2025.
Atari's purchase of Intellivision – which was originally released back in 1979 – did not include the ill-fated Amico console.