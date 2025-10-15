We've written plenty of articles about the ill-fated Intellivision Amico, but we never thought we'd write one that contained the words "Amico" and "sold" – but here we are.

Before any diehard Intellivision fans get too excited, this doesn't involve the console actually hitting store shelves after years of delays – no, this is related to the sale of a prototype Amico console on eBay by a former Koch Media executive.

As spotted by Pat the NES Punk, a rare Amico system – complete with one functional (but battered) controller and another non-functional prototype controller – recently sold (at the second time of asking) on eBay for €1,900 (approximately $2,210).

The seller, klemens_lars, is believed to be the former CEO of Plaion (formerly known as Koch), Dr. Klemens Kundratitz. Kundratitz founded the company with Franz Koch back in 1994, and stepped down from his role in January of this year.

Koch Media was acquired by Embracer Group (which was then known as THQ Nordic AB) in February 2018 and rebranded as Plaion in 2022. The company was supposed to be distributing the Amico in Europe.

The listing read as follows (translated by The Escapist):

“A worldwide rarity: A functioning, genuine “Intellivision Amico” console with two controllers, the world’s only EU Amico power supply, and the limited, sealed game packs of Biplanes, Brain Duel, and Rigid Force Redux Enhanced. Each contains a working RFID card (triggers a website launch on a smartphone), a coin, and a 3D lenticular card. When the console is turned on, the Running Man button on the console lights up, and the standing Running Man—the classic Intellivision logo—appears on the screen (which can be connected using a standard HDMI cable). After about twenty seconds, the Running Man begins to “walk” before the Amico logo is displayed in a spectacular animation.

The iconic “Amico” voiceover plays. The dashboard then appears, where the “AmicoControllerTest,” “Farkle,” and “RoShamBoo” apps can be seen. When you place the controllers in the charging cradle, the LED bar on the side of the console lights up blue, and the charging notification appears on the screen. One controller is fully functional; various screens appear on the screen (Amico, charging notification, etc.), and the voice prompt plays when turned on. The gray controller’s LED screen is defective. Talented developers and hobbyists are likely able to replace the screen and connect the controllers to the Android-based console via Wi-Fi.”

In a message spotted by Ian Ferguson, the seller of the prototype insisted that it would not be sold to "haters" and that they "still loved the Amico idea".

It remains to be seen if other Amico prototypes surface online following this sale; while mass production never happened, several units were demonstrated at events by former Intellivision CEO Tommy Tallarico. These will presumably be made available on the open market in due course, given the high price this unit has fetched.

Atari recently purchased the Intellivision brand but decided against picking up the Amico concept as part of the deal. What's left of that part of the company has rebranded as Amico Entertainment, and many of the system's proposed exclusives have since been released on other platforms.

Earthworm Jim 4, one of the Amico's tentpole exclusives, never got beyond the concept art stage – yet many of the people who crowdfunded the console several years ago remain out of pocket.