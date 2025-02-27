The presumed-dead Intellivision Amico has been one of the more bizarre video game rides in recent memory. Positioned by former boss Tommy Tallarico as an alternative to modern-day systems, it has been MIA since raising a considerable amount of cash via pre-orders.

Last we heard, the Intellivision brand had been snapped up by Atari, with the Amico being left out of the deal entirely, forcing the remnants of the company to rebrand as Amico Entertainment while the system's proposed exclusives are slowly but surely being released on other platforms.

You can imagine how confusing it has been to see the Intellivision Amico preorder page live on Amazon, then. Koch is listed as the distributor; the firm has been trading under the name Plaion more recently, handling distribution for products such as the Atari 7800+ and The Spectrum. It is owned by Embracer Group.



The Intellivision Amico is up for preorder on Amazon



"This item will be released on December 31, 2025."



Link:pic.twitter.com/vmFYKlo29n BREAKING NEWS!The Intellivision Amico is up for preorder on Amazon"This item will be released on December 31, 2025."Link: https://t.co/ANjSDUT78S February 26, 2025

Many other retailers have now removed Amico pre-orders, and Amazon's suggested release date of 31st December, 2025 is a massive hint that this is merely a placeholder and shouldn't be taken as evidence that the troubled console is actually coming out (Koch also has a listing for the Amico's controller).

But why is this listing still live? Does Koch / Plaion know something we don't? We've reached out for comment, and will update this post when we hear back.