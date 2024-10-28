The Intellivision Amico saga was quite a ride. Announced in 2018, the console was supposed to revive the brand and was expected to launch in 2020 – but as of October 2024, there's zero sign of that happening.

Tommy Tallarico – the driving force behind the project – stepped down as Intellivision CEO at the start of 2022, and in 2023, Intellivision confirmed it lacked the funds to manufacture the machine despite securing 10,000 pre-orders as well as $5.5 million in crowdfunding.

In May of this year, Atari purchased the Intellivision brand and its assets but passed on picking up the Amico, which will need to be rebranded if it ever sees the light of day. Overall, it's a bit of a mess – but what has Tallarico been up to for the past couple of years?

Around the same time he stepped down from Intellivision, he sadly had to deal with the passing of his father – which is never a nice experience. Speaking on Facebook for the first time in two-and-a-half years, Tallarico explains that his father's passing sent him into "a downward spiral of crippling depression," and it has taken him all of this time to recover.

He says that he played backgammon with his father during his "final months" and that he was encouraged to keep playing until he was world champion:

We had just finished playing a game of backgammon and he said, "Take backgammon for example, I know that if you really put your mind to it, you could be World Champion some day!" After his passing, I made it my mission to study as hard as possible. Every day. Sometimes 8 to 10 hours a day. It was at times, the only thing helping to keep me alive.

Tallarico has made good on his promise and recently attended the Backgammon World Championship in Monte Carlo, Monaco. "I am a Division II player and play in the Advanced/Intermediate division. I've won a total of 8 trophies in national tournaments over the past two years, but Monte Carlo and the World Championship are a whole other level."

He actually made it all the way to the Intermediate Championship Final and emerged the victor: