8BitDo has recently announced the Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller — the next evolution of its popular third-party controller (thanks RetroDodo for the spot!).

The brand-new device was revealed yesterday and is already available to order on 8BitDo's store and Amazon. It will cost $59.99 and is compatible with Windows 10 (or above) devices via 2.4GHz or a USB-C cable, as well as Android 9.0 (or above) devices through a BlueTooth LE connection. Unlike its predecessor, the Nintendo Switch sadly doesn't seem to be among its list of supported platforms, with some online speculating this could potentially be due to the impending arrival of the Switch 2.

According to 8BitDo, the controller will come with various improvements over its predecessor, with the store page promising an ultra-low latency (1000hz / 1ms) connection across both wired and wireless setups, which they claim is now possible thanks to the company's exclusive "8Speed Wireless Technology".





Experience ultra-low latency 2.4G wireless with 8Speed technology, precision TMR joysticks, switchable triggers, and a customizable RGB Lighting Fire Ring, delivering… Introducing the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller – A Flagship Fully Upgraded for Next-Level Performance.Experience ultra-low latency 2.4G wireless with 8Speed technology, precision TMR joysticks, switchable triggers, and a customizable RGB Lighting Fire Ring, delivering… pic.twitter.com/rSNd0j0zkC February 25, 2025

In addition to this, the device will also notably be the first 8BitDo product ever to use TMR (Tunneling magnetoresistance) technology for its sticks, replacing the Ultimate Controller's Hall Effect joysticks. This is something the company claims will offer "higher sensitivity, greater precision, and enhanced durability—all while consuming less power."

The device will be available in purple, black, and white, and comes with a charging dock, 2.4G adapter, USB-C, and a manual. Here's a full rundown from 8BitDo of the main features you can expect:

TMR Joysticks

"Speed" - - - Ultra-low latency and stable 2.4G connection

1000Hz Polling Rate (for 2.4G and wired connection)*

Fire Ring - RGB lighting joysticks

Extra bumpers (R4 and L4)

2 Pro back paddle buttons

Trigger mode switch

Hall Effect Triggers

Tactile bumpers and D-pad

6-axis motion control

Turbo function

Vibration

Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software V

