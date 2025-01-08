Accessory maker 8BitDo has announced a clip which allows you to bolt its Micro / Zero 2 wireless controllers to your smartphone.

While other control options include clamp-like physical controls and 3D-printed cases with capacitive buttons, 8BitDo's approach is to take its existing, pocket-friendly Bluetooth pads and fix them to the front of your phone (thanks, Retro Dodo).

It's actually quite a neat solution, especially if you already own one of the 8BitDo Micro ($19.99) or Zero 2 ($24.99) controllers.





Available now on eShop: pic.twitter.com/zTmxJHaKbu Introducing the 8BitDo Mobile Clip for Micro / Zero 2 Gamepad. Get ready for vertical handheld gaming on your mobile phone.Available now on eShop: https://t.co/JcKGODlYR7 January 10, 2025

It adds quite a lot of bulk to your device, which could be a problem when it comes to comfort – but if you're looking for a low-cost solution to your retro gaming needs on the go, then this might be worth keeping an eye on.

The 8BitDo Micro/Zero2 clip costs $9.99 and can be ordered directly from 8BitDo.

