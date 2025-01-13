The ROM hacker BillyTime!Games has just released a new patch for Final Fight 2 that rebalances the SNES beat 'em up.

This new patch doubles the amount of damage inflicted on enemies and players, speeding up the game and reducing some of the monotony of battling your way through low-level enemies that seem to absorb most of your attacks like their nothing.

Released back in 1993, Final Fight 2 saw players set off on a quest to save both the fiancée and the former trainer of the ninja Guy from the original Final Fight. However, in a rather unfortunate turn of events, Guy seems to be too busy training in order to save his friends, leaving it to the barrel-chested mayor Mike Haggar, as well as two new characters (the ninja Maki Genryusai and the South American martial artist Carlos Miyamoto) to take down the newly reformed Mad Gear gang and free these prisoners.

Something we should note is that isn't the only 2x Strength hack that BillyTime!Games has released over the last couple of months. The ROM hacker has also released similar patches for Final Fight 3, Golden Axe II, Super Double Dragon, Pirates of Dark Water, and Comix Zone. In other words, he's been pretty busy.

You can download the Final Fight 2 patch here, if you fancy giving it a go! It is compatible with both the USA and Japanese versions of the game.