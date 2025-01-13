Update [ ]:

Retro Computer Museum founder and chairman Andy Spencer has been speaking to the BBC about the flood damage which has impacted the site, saying that he feared that "17 years of work would be lost in a day."

Spencer added that a team of volunteers has been hard at work cleaning up the museum, and donations have reached over £2,500. The carpets will need to be replaced, but "some" of the museum's "irreplaceable" equipment is beyond repair.

The Retro Computer Museum is home to several working Virtuality units. The company – which was at the vanguard of commercial VR back in the early '90s – was based in Leicester.

Spencer told the BBC:

It could have been much worse. We've had lots of water, lots of damage. But it's just water, so hopefully we can dry things out, clean them up and get them going. We have a great team who have been doing a good job of clearing up. We all have other jobs so we are trying to make time to sort things. We're really grateful.

Spencer says that the museum should reopen to the public on 25th January.

Original Story: If you're in the UK, you'll be aware that many areas have been impacted by floods, and Leicestershire – where both Time Extension and the Retro Computer Museum are located – has been hit especially hard.

We're sad to report that the latter has been impacted quite dramatically by flooding, with around four inches of water in the main museum, which houses a wide range of computers and consoles – including the prototype "Playboy" handheld donated by Rare, which is also based locally. Around ten inches of water is reported in the museum's separate arcade building.

"Unfortunately, due to really terrible flooding, the museum will be closed this weekend," says the Retro Computer Museum's Facebook page. "We have water damage in our main building up to 4 inches and in our other building close to 10 inches. Lots of damage. It really is devastating. We know it is early days but if anybody wants to help out with replacing some of the items we might need."

There have already been offers of support in terms of items, but if you'd like to send the museum a monetary donation to assist with repairs and replacements, you can do so here.