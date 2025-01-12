Super Mario Bros. speedrunner Niftski has set a new world record for the NES game, clocking in 4:54.565 in the 'any %' category.

The 8-bit classic has been so comprehensively mined by speedrunners in recent years that gains are now made in individual frames rather than seconds.

"Although the 8-4 could have been a few frames faster with my strats, I am still extremely happy with this time," says the speedrunner, who has made it his personal mission to push the game to its limit. "This run is now 18 frames / 0.3 seconds off of absolute perfection! I will push this to 4:54.4xx and lower in the near future, but for now, I am very satisfied with this run!"

Niftski tracked his heart rate during the attempt, and it spiked to 188 BPM at the conclusion of his record-breaking run.

"For those concerned about my heart rate being high, my normal resting heart rate is ~70 BPM average," he explains. "When I am doing runs and constantly getting some of them far, drinking caffeine, and streaming, it can occasionally linger over 100 BPM. Compared to my normal resting heart rate, this is a whole different thing, and doing speedruns isn't a resting heart rate when nerves can skyrocket at any given time due to the pace. Hopefully this clears up any confusion, I am completely healthy and do not have any heart condition!"

The speedrunner also explains that he uses emulation for his attempts, along with a keyboard – but stresses that emulation is "100% accurate".

As for his choice of interface, he says: