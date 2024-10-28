Super Mario 64 speedrunner Suigi has just set a new World Record in the 120-star category in a run which is being hailed by some as a "historic milestone."

"Absolutely unbelievable," says Suigi on YouTube. "I really have no idea what happened. This world record is likely the one that has shocked me the most."

He adds:

I didn't think I could ever play so consistently for so long, but I did. And I'm so glad that I kept going after the rough past 3 months of motivation for this game. Honestly this came at a weird time, just got back into mario and the groove of things after a pretty awful bout of depression for a few months. This isn't changing my life; but it's proof that those who fight and get up every single time are those who prevail in the end.

I did it. 120 star WR and the first 1:35. i just cant believe it and theres nothing else to say about it pic.twitter.com/KWH7IK8O0K October 26, 2024

As has been noted by some online, this makes Suigi the first person ever to hold the World Record in 0, 1, 16, 70 and 120 stars, and he currently holds 4 of those 5 WR categories. If Suigi retakes the 70-star WR, then he will be the best Super Mario 64 speedrunner of all time – in fact, he probably already qualifies for that accolade.