A new charity game jam is currently underway for members of the N64 homebrew community.

The jam is being hosted by the N64 homebrew community N64Brew, who were behind last year's Summer-themed game jam and is scheduled to run between October 13th to December 13th.

The theme of this year's competition will be Mario Party and WarioWare-esque "competitive minigames", with the idea being that teams of 5 (or less!) people will be tasked with coming up with and creating their own four-player multiplayer games using the open-source development tool Libdragon and a template provided by the organizers. Once finished, the organizers will then collect together all these minigames into a single ROM file to be released online, with the N64Brew community being able to decide on the winning team who will get to choose which charity benefits from the prize pool (currently amounting to $1250.01).

Here is a list covering some of the main rules we've come across:

Each team may submit multiple entries

Your game must work on the console (preferably on both NTSC and PAL)

You can only be part of one team

Teams can include up to five members

The final game's source must be publicly available on GitHub (IE Open Source)

The game's code must be mostly your team's own (no hacks or direct ports of existing games)

Third-party assets are okay, as long as proper credit is provided. The organizers advise against making fangames, though, as Nintendo typically goes down hard on those.

And finally, it is advised to keep minigames assets below 2MiB as ROM space has to be shared across all of the entries.

If all of the above sounds good to you, we recommend joining the N64Brew Discord for more information. There you will find the expanded list of rules and guidelines, alongside a channel for recruiting team members, and a link to the entry form that you will need to fill out before taking part.