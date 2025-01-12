Just before Christmas, it was announced that Sega was teaming up with retro hardware maker My Arcade to produce a series of mini-arcade systems, and we now have more details on one of those systems.

My Arcade has been demonstrating some of its upcoming products at CES 2025, including the Atari GameStation Go and a similar device that comes loaded with Capcom and Bandai Namco games – but it also had imagery relating to the aforementioned Sega project, including an OutRun-themed mini-arcade.

The "Racing Player Portable Retro Arcade" is a unit which has previously been used by My Arcade for Pole Position and features a 3.5-inch screen and steering wheel. It retails for $49.99.

No official images yet, but Jon from the GenXGrownup channel posted a video from CES '25 which showed it (or an early mock up version at any rate). Interestingly, it's got the proper OG Ferrari Testarossa sprite on the box. It also confirms OutRunners will also be on it! Bueno! pic.twitter.com/GQU5IVb4TK January 10, 2025

The upcoming OutRun version will feature authentic marquee and cabinet art and will include both the 1986 original and one of its many sequels – the System 32-powered 1993 title OutRunners.

OutRunners is considered by some fans to be one of the best entries in the entire franchise and pushes Sega's obsession with smoothly scaling 2D sprites to the absolute limit. Like many other System 32 games, it was simply too ambitious to be faithfully ported to Sega's home console at the time, the Mega Drive / Genesis, and the resultant port was so underwhelming that Sega didn't even bother to release it in North America, instead allowing Data East to handle distribution instead. It skipped Europe entirely.

The arcade original has never been ported to any home system, making this My Arcade release all the more interesting.