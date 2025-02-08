New European layouts are now being sold for 8BitDo's Retro Mechanical Keyboards, the company has revealed.

8BitDo's range of Retro Mechanical Keyboards first launched back in 2023 with the NES/Famicom edition and has since come to include other variants modelled after the Commodore 64 and Sega Saturn. It features Bluetooth, 2.4G wireless, and USB wired options, as well as a lot of potential for further customization, containing reprogrammable keys and a hot-swappable PCB.

Previously, it was only available in a US-style format, but now the company has announced five keyboards targeting the European market, based on the C64 and NES-style designs, which are currently on sale in the region.

According to a press release, those living in the UK will now be able to get their hands on a "British UK Layout" of the C64 edition of the keyboard, while those in Spain, France, Germany, and the Nordics will be able to grab regional variants (QWERTZ, AZERTY, ES, and NORD) of the 8BitDo N Edition, which was styled after the design of the Nintendo Entertainment System. The new keyboards will be shipped by Game Outlet Europe, a distributor of video games and gaming accessories, which is part of the Embracer Freemode initiative for independent businesses.

“8BitDo began shipping the Retro Mechanical Keyboard across Europe in 2023 to great success,” David Karlsson, the CEO of Game Outlet Europe said in a press statement about the new releases. “Demand for European-style layouts was high, and now we’re excited to launch a mechanical keyboard for our European customers that is tailor-made for their region, offering both incredible function and a unique retro style.”

The keyboards are on sale for €99.99 / £85.99. You can find out more information here.