Superdeluxe Games, a Japanese publisher with ties to Limited Run, has announced that it is publishing a deluxe edition of Castlevania Anniversary Collection on Switch and PS4 this June—and more physical packs are on the way.

Castlevania Anniversary Collection will include a 3-sided case, trading cards, art cards, 4-disc soundtrack and a bonus "Castlevania: The Secret History of the Crescent Moon" book. This pack launches in Japan on June 26th, 2025, but Superdeluxe ships internationally. If you order direct from the Superdeluxe store, you'll get a "Castlevania: Dracula Simon pin badge" as a bonus.

"We have received many requests from our fans, and we are now pleased to announce the release of the Japanese packaged version of Castlevania: Dracula Anniversary Collection," says the team at Konami behind the collection. "Both the regular and deluxe versions come with gorgeous bonuses, such as beautiful illustrations, and it is no exaggeration to say that they are a permanent collection. We hope you will take this opportunity to pick up the "Castlevania: Dracula Anniversary Collection" and enjoy it."

That's not all, however; Superdeluxe has also stated that it plans to give Castlevania Advance Collection, Castlevania Dominus Collection and Contra Anniversary Collection the same treatment. Standard and Deluxe editions of those three packs will be released later this year.