Superdeluxe Games has revealed it is producing a special 'Collector's Box' edition of Radiant Silvergun for the Switch.

This special edition will come with a metal replica of the Silvergun craft, as well as a selection of other limited edition goodies.

Here's the complete rundown, taken from the Superdeluxe website:

COLLECTOR'S BOX Bonus Contents

Outer box

Silver Gunmetal Ship

Art card set 6 pieces

Three-sided back case

SDX limited trading card

Mini magazine "DELUXE+"

RADIANT SILVERGUN CHIPTUNE ARRANGEMENT & SOUNDTRACK

Permanently enclosed Bonus contents:

Front and back jacket

Instruction Manual SDX Official Store Exclusive Bonus:

Reprint edition instrument card set & manual This is a limited benefit that comes with reservations and purchases at the SDX Official Store.

The set launches on June 20th, 2024 and will cost ¥13,980 / $96 / £76.

Originally released on the Sega Saturn and Sega Titan-Video arcade board in 1998, Radiant Silvergun is considered to be one of the best shmups of all time. The Saturn version regularly changes hands for large sums of money due to its low print run. Thankfully, the game has been re-released in HD form, granting access to a whole new generation of fans.