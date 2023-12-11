Microcabin's cyberpunk RPG Illusion City is finally playable in English.

Originally released on the MSX Turbo R in 1991, the game takes place in 21st-century Hong Kong, a city that has been decimated by powerful demonic forces. The story focuses on Tianren, a demon hunter who aims to uncover the mystery behind the SIVA corporation, the entity that rebuilt Hong Kong following the attack.

The game was later released on the PC-88 and PC-98 personal computers, as well as the FM Towns, X68000 and Sega Mega-CD. Despite its popularity in Japan, it never received an official localisation in the West.





It's currently in beta testing, but I can already say it's amazingly high quality work!



Check out their website for all features, videos and screenshots: pic.twitter.com/2cr4y1F2Xb A new English translation for the MSXturboR game Illusion City was announced by #MSX Translations!It's currently in beta testing, but I can already say it's amazingly high quality work!Check out their website for all features, videos and screenshots: https://t.co/V6faTEt63e December 8, 2023

This complete English language translation comes thanks to 232 (translation, research, beta testing), Max Iwamoto (reverse engineering, coding, GFX, fonts, re-design, beta testing) and Vampier (proofing, beta testing).

You can check out a trailer showcasing the translation's main features below.

The MSX has been in the news recently thanks to its 40th anniversary and the arrival of new hardware.