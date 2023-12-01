A brand new post-apocalyptic RPG is coming to the MSX2 from the developers of the MSX shoot 'em up Caravan Boomer.

Concrete Heart is a new game from BO dsgn team (Zbembow, Yoshida K, Bo, Sevi) and N.I (Naoki Ito), which was recently spotlighted by MSX.Org on Twitter. It is a turn-based RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with mutated monsters, magic, and robots.

BO dsgn and N.I have already shared some preview images of the game over on their website, giving people an early glimpse at some of the party members featured in the game, the look of the overworld, and the various foes you'll encounter on your journey (including a crab enemy that has taken to using an old car as a protective shell).

From what we can tell, it all looks super promising, with the large, colourful sprites giving the title an impressive amount of personality.

We can't find any info on a ROM release yet, but physical versions of the game are available to pre-order now, with the website directing people to place a pre-order over email or PayPal.

The game costs ¥7000/€50/$55 and is expected to be released in late 2024/early 2025.