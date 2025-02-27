RetroSouls' Frantic Action Game 'Old Towers' Is Getting An Expanded Port For The Atari Jaguar

Songbird Productions has revealed that it will be bringing the arcade-style action game Old Towers to the Atari Jaguar later this year as a physical release.

Old Towers is a game inspired by the 2016 iOS title Tomb of the Mask and focuses on an explorer who is tasked with traversing a trap-filled tower filled with enemies and treasure to loot.

The player controls the character by sliding them horizontally or vertically across the tower's many floors, with the goal being to collect as many coins as possible before escaping through the level exit.

It was originally created by a small group of Russian developers named Retro Souls for the ZX Spectrum as part of the ZX-DEV M.I.A - Remakes 2018 Competition, and was later ported over by the same team to the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, NES, and Commodore 64. In addition to this, versions for SNES and Atari ST have also been released in the past, and the game has also appeared on Evercade devices as part of the Mega Cat Studios Collection 1.





Songbird is proud to announce pre-orders are open for Old Towers for the #AtariJaguar . It's got intense speed, slick graphics, and a blistering soundtrack to match! February 26, 2025

According to Songbird Productions, this new version is based on the Atari ST port by Andy Noble, and is being developed by Lawrence Staveley of Reboot Games, with additional code from Carl Forhan. It comes with some additional extras, especially for the Jaguar, which include an upgraded soundtrack, 2048-byte EEPROM support for high scores, and a brand-new turbo mode. It also includes a new cover illustrated by the Atari Jaguar artist Will Thorup.

The game is expected to be released in April 2025 and will cost $79.95. Here's the store page.