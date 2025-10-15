The SNK top-down arcade driving game Munch Mobile (otherwise known as Joyful Road) will be released digitally on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One Series X|S tomorrow (October 16th), the Arcade Archives creator Hamster Co. Ltd has announced.

First released in arcades back in 1983, the game saw players piloting a strange car with arms along a narrow, winding stretch of road, with the goal being to collect enough fuel to make it home.

As they drive, players are also encouraged to use their arms to gather as much food as possible to add to their high score, with bonus points also being awarded to those who successfully deposit their trash along the way.

In Japan, the developer SNK was the original company responsible for its distribution. Meanwhile, in the States, the American arcade manufacturer Centuri was the company that picked up the license and was ultimately responsible for its rollout in the US.

In addition to the original cabinet, Texas Instruments later published a port of the title for its TI-99/4A computer in 1984, and reissues of the original arcade game were also later published as part of the SNK Anniversary Collection (as free DLC) in 2019 and on the streaming service Antstream Arcade that same year.

The game will cost $7.99 on Nintendo Switch and PS4, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release being priced slightly higher at $9.99. An update option is available between PS4 and PS5 for $2.99. No Switch 2 version was announced.

