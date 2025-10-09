Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

Remember the craze for AI-generated pixel-based RPG scenes not so long ago? AI Bros gleefully circulated these short clips online whilst trying to maintain that they'd "created a new genre" in gaming – clearly they weren't around in the '90s, when most first-person role-playing games looked very similar.

Some people even suggested the AI footage would be impossible to replicate in a 'real' game, but Starhelm Studios' Dominick John has done just that with Project Shadowglass, "a love letter to classic immersive FPS stealth sims such as Thief, Deus Ex, and System Shock, built with unique 3D pixel art technology."

Built using the Godot engine, Project Shadowglass places you in the role of "a struggling thief, mysteriously tasked by an anonymous source to 'acquire' ancient artifacts hidden across the realm."

Here's some more info, taken from the game's Steam page:

"By day, you will plan and prepare from your humble flat in the slums. Spend the gold you've acquired on new tools and items, upgrade your hidden workshop, acquire intel, and case your next target location. By night, you must move and act unseen if you wish to succeed. You are no warrior. You're alone, vulnerable, outmatched, and outnumbered. Every person has a name, and a memory. One false misstep could mean fleeing for your life, hiding for days, or engaging in terrifying melee combat that leaves marks remembered by all."

You can wishlist Project Shadowglass on Steam now.