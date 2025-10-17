A new Halloween-themed PS1-style 3D platformer has just been released on itch.io for free, ahead of the big day in less than two weeks (thanks @toadsanime.lostincult.co.uk for the spot!).

Sugar Ghouls is the latest game from sodaraptor — the developer of titles like Hypnagogia - Boundless Dreams, Late Homework, and Bubble Dreams 3D — and was developed using Unity for Scream Jam 2025. This is a game jam event that started earlier this month, on October 9th, and is scheduled to end later today (October 17th).

The game, which is technically more of a one-stage demo, has players take control of a candy-obsessed child named Ghostkid, as he explores an alternative dimension in search of a Ghoul Bar, "the biggest, tastiest, and rarest full-size candy bar any kid has ever seen".





I emerge from underground to bring you my new 3D Halloween platformer I've been working on nearly non-stop for the last 2 weeks. It's got pumpkins, it's got goblins, but most importantly... it has GHOST KID.



Link to play below ▼ 🍬🎃SUGAR GHOULS IS OUT🎃🍬I emerge from underground to bring you my new 3D Halloween platformer I've been working on nearly non-stop for the last 2 weeks. It's got pumpkins, it's got goblins, but most importantly... it has GHOST KID.Link to play below ▼ pic.twitter.com/RVkYI9S6qu October 17, 2025

Running around as Ghostkid, players will find themselves having to explore a handcrafted, gothic 3D stage that looks as if it were ripped straight out of a classic PS1 platformer of old, picking up spare pieces of candy they find along the path while stomping on or avoiding goblin-like creatures called "sugar snatchers," who will try to chomp you if you get too close. If defeated, these bad guys will fall to the ground before dropping more sweets for you to add to your haul.

Writing on the store page, sodaraptor had this to say about the project, "Making a 3D platformer has been something I've wanted to do for a very long time, and joining Scream Jam was a wonderful motivator for me to cobble together a small spooky prototype using everything I've learned in development so far. Although it's just a demo, I had a lot of fun trying to make something in such a short time, and I hope you enjoy it."

As this is a game jam project, put together within a very strict time limit, there are a few rough edges we'd love to see ironed out in the future. For instance, timing a stomp on an enemy (or multiple enemies) can be a little difficult to judge right now, with it being easy to jump straight into the lunging jaws of an enemy. This had us wishing for a basic melee attack to give a wider variety of options for dispatching enemies, or at the very least, a slightly more lenient window in which to attack.

Nevertheless, we think sodaraptor has done a truly commendable job of capturing the vibe of a '90s PS1 collectathon, with the world being endearing enough that we'd love to explore more of it in the future.

Here's a list of features courtesy of the developer, if you want to give it a try yourself:

-Experience fluid control as you take Ghostkid through a huge, hand-crafted 3D level and try to claim the hidden Ghoul Bar! -Run, jump, and stomp across platforms, slime pits, chomping goblins, fire-ball throwing pumpkins, and more.

-Original and funky Halloween tracks by BassClefff and DJ Trooz straight outta the 90s! -Stunning retro 3D graphics and effects that will boggle your eyes, ears, and mind. -Full controller support!

You can download the game here,