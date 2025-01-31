A promising new platformer has just been released for PC, which might be worth checking out if you consider yourself a fan of Sega's Super Monkey Ball or GarageGames' Marble Blast series.

Bubble Dreams 3D is the work of the low-poly artist and indie developer sodaraptor — whose previous credits include the mesmerizing adventure Hypnagogia - Boundless Dreams, the bite-sized survival horror Late Homework, and the Metal Gear Solid-esque Covert Critter.

It was developed in just 48 hours for the 2025 Global Game Jam using Unity and sees players take control of the rabbit named Gogi (a returning character from Hypnagogia) as they explore five vaporwave-style dream worlds inside of a magic bubble.

As it states in the store description, the premise of the game is to "roll, drift, bounce, and boost" your way through each of these five stages, with the ultimate objective being to collect a bunch of gems scattered around the level and reach the exit in the fastest time possible. This means learning how to quickly navigate a bunch of narrow platforms suspended over a colourful abyss and figuring out how to keep your momentum in check while sliding down some of the steeper ramps to avoid falling off the edge.

The game was released earlier this week on itch.io and is currently available to download completely for free. sodaraptor also currently seems to be gauging interest in a mobile port over on BlueSky, so if you fancy seeing the game make the jump over to smartphones, be sure to let them know. The game is best experienced with a gamepad and can also be played inside your browser of choice.