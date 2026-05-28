We've recently witnessed the arrival of the excellent Head Over Heels sequel Return to Blacktooth, a title which has taken its developer, Colin Porch, 37 years to complete.

Porch has been speaking to British television network ITV about how the project was revived, and credits his former boss at Ocean boss with encouraging him to return to the title after he had all but abandoned it following the rise of home consoles in the early '90s.

"My old boss, a guy called Gary Bracey, asked me, 'What happened to the sequel you were doing?' I said, 'I abandoned it.' 'You need to finish it,' he said, 'a big demand for retro games now'."

Porch says the challenge then was to find out who owned the IP for the characters, which, it turned out, happened to be the modern-day version of Atari. "We couldn't market it until we had their permission," explains Porch, who began work on the game all the way back in 1989.

Once that was sorted out, all that was left was to track down a publisher – and that happened to be Thalamus Digital.

"It's been a labour of love, because I was so passionate about the game in the first place," Porch tells ITV. "The game is full of puzzles, and I had a lot of fun devising the puzzles. It's my wits against the player that's going to be playing it."

Return to Blacktooth is available now on Atari ST and Commodore Amiga, and costs $12.99.