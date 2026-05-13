We posted our review of the excellent Amiga and ST title Return To Blacktooth: A Head Over Heels Adventure yesterday, stating that Colin Porch's sequel "builds on everything that made Ritman and Drummond’s classic so good and delivers one last drop of magic from a bygone era of gaming."

One thing we did note during the review was the unfortunate lack of support for the Amiga CD32 controller – only for the publisher, Thalamus Digital, to drop us a line almost instantly to say that support is coming, thanks to an Amiga CD32 version being in development.

Once this version is complete, support for the CD32 pad will be patched into the existing Amiga version of the game.

In case you didn't know, the CD32 was Commodore's attempt to break into the nascent 32-bit console sector, and launched in 1993. It was effectively an Amiga 1200 computer without the keyboard, floppy disk drive or I/O ports, and shipped with the aforementioned joypad.

It proved to be Commodore's final piece of hardware and was withdrawn from sale in 1994.