Alejandro Martín, the man behind the absolutely disastrous SuperSega project, recently made a return with a series of odd-looking PC cases made from wood.

That project is now being incorporated into what he's boldly calling 'SuperSega V3' – a bizarre revision of the original project that crashed and burned spectacularly not so long ago.

Martín apparently intends to take a different route with this new model. Instead of using an FPGA, he's leveraging user-supplied PC components alongside a wood chassis and a series of cartridge readers, which allow you to boot your original Mega Drive, Master System, and SG-1000/SC-3000 games. The optical drive is intended to support Mega CD and Saturn games.

Having used FPGA so prominently in the marketing of the original SuperSega, Martín has now abandoned that approach in favour of the promise of brute-force power from modern-day Nvidia GPUs – which you'll need to supply yourself, it seems.

The unit also includes a built-in 2480 x 1860-pixel AMOLED display, which is shown awkwardly bent over the top of the case for some reason.

It is stated that this configuration will offer "an unparalleled gaming experience that no FPGA console could even come close to," although judging from the information offered up on the official SuperSega site, this setup doesn't seem to be offering anything that your typical PC, tablet or smartphone couldn't achieve under traditional emulation, outside of using original cartridges – and the forthcoming Polymega Remix will cover some of that functionality.

Martín says all units will be made by hand and won't be put up for sale until they are ready. "Once each unit has been produced, the full amount will be charged to the credit card." Given his track record, it will be interesting to see whether anyone trusts they'll get their unit, even with this approach.

Prices are yet to be revealed, but I can't imagine this is going to be cheap – and, unless you have a particular yearning for a PC clad in wood with a bizarre folding screen on the top that plays old Sega games, I'm not entirely sure there's even a market for whatever this thing is – assuming it actually gets made and Martín doesn't vanish into the night again, of course.