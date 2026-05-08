The Legend of Zelda series is now 40 years old, and in that time we've seen plenty of sequels, spin-offs and remakes.

One title which stands apart from the rest of the lineage is 1987's Zelda II: Adventure of Link.

Boasting a side-on perspective and many gameplay alterations, the second NES outing for the series has divided critics for decades – and, via a resurfaced interview from 2003, we know that series creator Shigeru Miyamoto isn't all that thrilled about it, either.

In an interview with Swedish Superplay Magazine (as highlighted by Retro Gamer and GamesRadar), Miyamoto explains that while the sequel was his "original idea", the game was developed by another team at Nintendo.

"The games I make usually get better in the development process, since we keep coming up with good ideas, but Zelda 2 stayed the same. It was sort of a failure," says Miyamoto. "We actually see A Link to the Past as the real sequel to The Legend of Zelda. Zelda 2 was more of a side story about what happened to Link after the events of The Legend of Zelda."

He would echo this sentiment a decade later in 2013 when speaking to Stephen Totilo, citing the Famicom Disk System version of the game, which was saddled with long load times when compared to the cartridge version we got in the West.