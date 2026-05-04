The decompilation of The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap has finally yielded a playable PC port, thanks to the efforts of 999sian.

Before you get too excited, it's worth pointing out that this isn't finished and there are bugs present; the developer notes that "rendering and gameplay paths are still rough."

Audio is also mostly missing at the moment, and the game lacks any refinements or updates.

Windows and Linux versions are available. You'll need to supply your own ROM of the game, as one isn't included.

However, this is merely a starting point, and it is reasonable to expect it to evolve over time. At the moment, though, it offers no real advantage over playing the game via emulation.