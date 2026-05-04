When the Dreamcast was put out to pasture at the dawn of the 2000s, it predictably meant that one of its key selling points – online play – was disabled as well.

Thankfully, in recent years, we've seen the community step in to take Dreamcast games online once more – and another classic has been added to the list of resurrected titles.

As reported by Dreamcast Live, 2001's Bomberman Online is once again playable over the internet. This is thanks to the efforts of modder Flyinghead and "a newcomer to the scene" named Farkus.

"This game has been a work-in-progress for quite a few years now, with Shuouma getting it working up to the lobby but struggling to find the missing pieces after that," says Dreamcast Live. "After putting the game on the back burner for a while, flyinghead and Farkus took up the slack and successfully managed to assemble the entire puzzle and finally give us full online multiplayer functionality."

Bomberman Online was released exclusively in North America and supports up to 8 players online. The servers were switched off in 2003.