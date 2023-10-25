Update [ ]:

Pre-orders for the physical version of Dracula: Dark Reign open today. It costs $49.99 and is expected to launch next month.

The physical edition contains the following items.

Sealed box

Clear red cartridge

Clear cartridge protector

Instruction booklet

Stickers sheet

Silkscreened PCB with artwork on the back side

The digital edition, which costs $14.99, can be pre-ordered here. That is expected to launch this month.

"Dracula: Dark Reign is a Castlevania-style video game that will take players on an immersive journey into the dark and captivating world of Bram Stoker's iconic vampire tale," says the official product page on Incube8's site. "Dracula: Dark Reign promises to offer a unique blend of storytelling, exploration, and action to relive Jonathan Harker's daring escape from Castle Dracula!"

As we reported back in 2023, Dracula: Dark Reign is an "Official StokerVerse" product and is developed under license from The StokerVerse Project – making it "the first-ever Stoker family-authorised Dracula video game."

Original Story [ ]: The Game Boy Color has received a ton of excellent homebrew games over the years, and Dracula: Dark Reign looks to be another to add to that growing pile.

Developed by Spacebot Interactive and published by incube8 Games (the duo behind the Game Boy Color RPG Dragonyhm), the title is an upcoming 'classicvania' that will let you relive Jonathan Harker's dramatic escape from Count Dracula's castle before moving the action forward to the time of World War 1.

It will dive deep into Bram Stoker's iconic novel and the author's notes, and promises to be an interesting new action-adventure for the Game Boy handheld. If nothing else, it will give Castlevania fans something to get excited about, as Konami seems to have forgotten about its vampire-killing franchise.

What's more, it is also an officially licensed product of the StokerVerse project, the brainchild of horror writer Chris McCauley and Bram's great-grand-nephew Dacre Stoker. That means that it will be the first-ever video game explicitly authorized by the Stoker family.

A store page for the game is currently up on incube8 Games (with a price of $59.99), but the title is not expected to be finished and released until 2024.

A demo link is also listed on the website. We've had a quick go on this, and we have to say, it's amazingly polished already and really nails that Castlevania vibe. Harker controls brilliantly, and there's some fantastic environmental animation on the swinging chains and doors.