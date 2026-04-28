Favourite RE experience of all time, right when it launched in the spring of 96'. I'll never forget seeing it's long box PS1 case with Chris Redfield and those turantula's swarming the cover art. There was simply nothing else like it other than obviously Alone in the Dark for PC, to an extent, for those that actutally managed to get their hands on it.

I managed to at a friends, and while ALITD was definietly unique, bizzare, eye catching, and boarderline other worldy especially after being so accustomed to the 16-bit era back in 92'-ish, it was still no RE1. But to be fair, there's about a 4 year gap between the two, so that's to be expected.

And don't get me wrong RE2 was great and all, but the police station+Museum hybrid setting was kind of depressing vs the lavish more colorful spooky mansion of RE1, the soundtrack and characters imo didn't whatsoever hold a candle to that of the OG, and it 100% lost that B-movie George A Romero-like charm and aesthetic. RE2 was more cinematic and teetered heavier on the action. Still a fantastic sequal, yet i had a greater experience with the RE2 Remake on PS5(120fps mode). That's thee' way to experience RE2 imo. The OG is truly a product of it's time.

And I've gained a whole new appreciation for RE3: Nemesis(PS1) over the years. It's almost like navigating through a roofless Mansion. At the time, while fun, it was just less memorable and had far less of an impact on me personally than even RE2, not only because it was the 2nd sequal but because the Dreamcast had released just a few days prior. Dreamcast fever was in full check, and PS1's 32-bit graphics and N64 were basically looking like old news.

As for the green blood...Even the default/stock green blood in House of the Dead 2 for Dreamcast never felt right to me. Can't imagine it being any different for RE. Save the green blood for Zombies ate my neighbours on SNES. Fits perfectly for that!