We've seen a few "what if?" tech demos for the Dreamcast in the past, including Virtua Fighter 4 and Final Fantasy XII, but this latest effort is seriously impressive.

As reported by @falco_girgis, Esppiral and PH3NOM have created a demo of Capcom's Resident Evil 4 running on Sega's last home console. The project began when PH3NOM got a very early test demo running in their own engine and posted the file online for others to try out. This demo was apparently created in just a week.

A couple of days later, PH3NOM had teamed up with Esppiral – the genius behind the enhanced Dreamcast version of Dead Or Alive 2 – to produce a far more impressive demo of the game.





Here is a direct hardware capture of me playing on a stock DC, recorded with… Today, PH3NOM brings us the historic gaming blasphemy to end all blasphemies... A little tech demo of a scene from Resident Evil 4 recreated within the PH3NOM engine... RUNNING ON THE SEGA DREAMCAST!!!!Here is a direct hardware capture of me playing on a stock DC, recorded with… pic.twitter.com/zTYouGCO0H April 11, 2026

"In the span of 2 days, we went from 'Wow, that looks pretty good, kinda like the scaled back version of RE4 that got released for the iPhone 3GS back in 2009,' to talking about the technical feasibility of gloss-mapping Leon's leather jacket to recreate the effect that was present in the Gamecube version but was cut from the Playstation 2 port," says @falco_girgis, before jokingly adding that we'd all "best prepare ourselves for the impending PS2 fanboy mass meltdown."





In the span of 2 days, we went from "Wow, that looks pretty good, kinda like the scaled back version of… Excuuuuse me!? Shit just got REAL for the Resident Evil 4 proof-of-concept tech demo that Esppiral and PH3NOM have been cooking up... This is running on a SEGA DREAMCAST!?!In the span of 2 days, we went from "Wow, that looks pretty good, kinda like the scaled back version of… pic.twitter.com/meNKfRx0e2 April 13, 2026

Now, this obviously doesn't mean that we're getting a full-fat Resident Evil 4 on Dreamcast anytime soon, but it's still very interesting to see what dedicated homebrew coders can achieve in such a short timeframe – unless you're of the opinion that all of these projects are "pointless."

Resident Evil 4 is considered to be one of the best entries in Capcom's long-running zombie-slaying series, and was originally released as a GameCube exclusive in 2005. It was ported to the PS2 in the same year, and would eventually come to Wii, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iPhone, Switch and even Oculus Quest 2. It was remade for modern systems in 2023.