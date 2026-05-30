Like many other import-savvy Mega Drive owners back in the early '90s, I was completely addicted to Devil Crash MD (also known as Devil's Crush and Dragon's Fury).

A gloriously demonic take on pinball, it became so influential that it would inspire the equally wonderful Demon's Tilt in more recent times, while Alien Crush, its sci-fi forerunner, would prove to be the inspiration for Demon's Tilt's sequel, XENOTILT.

Given how much I adored Devil Crash, when I heard that the Super Famicom was getting its own sequel, I could barely contain my excitement.

I vividly recall myself and a close friend renting it from a local convenience store (yes, you could do that in parts of the UK back in the '90s) before rushing back to his house to see if it lived up to the hype.

Sadly, Jaki Crush didn't quite reach the heights of its predecessors, despite running on the shiny new SNES console (like any other self-respecting SNES owner back then, I had a cartridge adapter that let me play Japanese games on my British system).

While the visuals remain top-notch, drawing on a lot of Japanese mythology in contrast to the Western vibe of Devil's Crush, the controls don't feel as responsive, the action is more sluggish, and the table design isn't anywhere near as compelling.

The music, which was a highlight of the Technosoft-ported Mega Drive version I love so much, is also disappointing.

Having said all of that, I still have fond memories of playing Jaki Crush for many hours with my mates before finally returning the rental copy to the store and moving on to something else.

At least the box looks cool on a shelf.