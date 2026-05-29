Sega-16 recently sat down with former Sega marketing executive Mike Fischer, and the resulting interview covers a big chunk of his amazing career in video games, which includes two stints at Sega and time at Microsoft and Namco.

We've already covered Fischer's comments on Yuji Naka, and it's fair to say he doesn't have the highest opinion of the man – but there's another anecdote which illustrates just how unintentionally amusing it was to work with Naka.

During Fischer's second period with Sega, he oversaw the marketing for Naka's GameCube title Billy Hatcher & The Giant Egg. "He wanted to call it Giant Eggs, and we’re like, 'Well, to lay a big egg in the U.S. just means a failure,'" says Fischer. Alternatives had to be found.

"One of the guys on my team said, 'Well, let’s call it Billy Hatcher' because it’s a hatching game with a cute character," explains Fischer. "The main character is the boy, not the egg. Of course, Naka-san hated it. We called it Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg, which he still hated. We at one point – I promise you, I am not making up this story; I have two witnesses! At one point, he visited the U.S. Sometimes, I translated, and sometimes other people translated. He goes, 'Well, I know another name for the boy wearing a rooster suit. Another name for rooster is cock. Can we call the game Giant Cock in English?'"

Would Billy Hatcher have found a wider audience if it had been called Giant Cock? I'll let you decide that one.