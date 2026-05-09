From the moment I played Gunstar Heroes on the Genesis / Mega Drive, I was a Treasure fan. I lapped up the company's subsequent games with glee, and I consider the likes of Radiant Silvergun, Gradius V and Sin & Punishment to be some of the finest pieces of interactive entertainment ever made.

However, even Treasure wasn't immune to the ebb and flow of the video game industry in its glory years, and right from the start the studio worked in the realm of media licences via titles such as McDonald's Treasure Land Adventure, Dragon Drive: D-Masters Shot, Bleach: The Blade of Fate and 2014's Gaist Crusher God, the latter of which is, to date, the last game released by the company.

Treasure also worked on an adaptation of George Morikawa's award-winning manga, Hajime no Ippo. First published in 1989 and still in circulation today, the series follows the fortunes of student Ippo Makunouchi as he journeys to become a world-famous boxer. The comics were later adapted via animation, which was localised in North America under the title Fighting Spirit.

Despite making it to the West, Hajime no Ippo is not as well known as many Japanese imports; indeed, I only became aware of the game (and therefore the wider media franchise) thanks to Treasure's 2002 Game Boy Advance title, Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting!

While the subject matter was alien to me back in 2002, the fact that it appeared to be Treasure's take on Nintendo's Punch-Out!! series was enough to convince me to pay the high cost of importing the game from Japan.

The gameplay didn't disappoint, either, with a surprising amount of depth and skill involved. It would have been amazing to see what Treasure could have achieved in this genre with more powerful hardware, but sadly, this was the company's only dalliance with Morikawa's boxing series; while multiple Hajime no Ippo video games exist, they're all developed by different companies (some of these games even made it to the West, such as Victorious Boxers 2: Fighting Spirit and Victorious Boxers: Revolution).