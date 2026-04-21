Update [ ]:

Pre-orders are now open for the Neo Geo (AES/MVS) and Sega Saturn versions of Overserved, over on the developer's website.

There you will also find a pre-order option for the 4-player multi-tap mentioned below, as well as for the recently revealed Sega Dreamcast version of the game (which was announced after the original article went live).

Given the cost of developing the custom cartridges, the Neo Geo and Sega Saturn versions aren't exactly cheap and will likely be outside the price range for everyone but the most dedicated of collectors. The Dreamcast version, meanwhile, is priced at AU $79.

Along with Overserved, FULLSET has also started accepting pre-orders for a third batch of Neo Geo (AES/MVS) carts for Project Neon, its 2024 shoot 'em up, as well as a pair of brand new ports of the game for the Sega Saturn and Sega Dreamcast.

The Steam page for Project Neon is now live, with a similar page for Overserved scheduled to launch soon.

The developer recently did a walkthrough livestream of the game on YouTube, which you can watch below for more information on the project:

Original Story [ ]: With the announcement of the Neo Geo AES+ last week, there has understandably been a lot of newfound attention placed on the classic SNK console, giving members of the Neo Geo homebrew community the perfect platform to get some new eyeballs on their upcoming games.

Case in point is the ambitious party game, Overserved: Food Fighters, from the Project Neon developer FULLSET, which was first teased all the way in February 2025, but only recently came to our attention, thanks to a tweet in the wake of Plaion's announcement.



Overserved is not an Overcooked clone, as you might expect given the title, but is instead described as a "party/battle-arena game in the vein of games like Saturn Bomberman and similar titles," where "eight playable, hyper-adorable critters" will battle it out across "eight unique battle arenas, all with their unique traps and features" with "heaps of food-themed weapons, power-ups, and items."

It is currently being developed for Neo Geo (AES, AES+, MVS), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, tvOS, Android, and Sega Saturn. But what makes the project really exciting, in our opinion, is that it is promising 8-player multiplayer (local and online), with players being able to connect a pair of optional 4-way multi-tap adapters to their Neo Geo AES and MVS to play with up to 8 people, or participate in crossplay with others across consoles, thanks to a wi-fi chip inside the Neo Geo cart.

This same cartridge will also be able to store save data (settings, unlockables, etc.) and receive "over the air game updates," making sure you have all the latest fixes.

Some of the people working on the game include Sascha "GSD" Reuter, @impbox, and @neobitz (game design and software "trickery"), as well as the pixel artist Sonreir, the musician and sound designer freezedream, and the hardware designer furrtek.

The release is planned for later this year, in November 2026, according to the devs, with the Neo Geo version set to be tested at the following locations:

June 26-28: Too Many Games @ Oaks, PA, US

July/August: Location TBC @ Hanover, NDS, Germany

September/October: 1up Arcade @ Brisbane, QLD, Australia

We've reached out to the developers for more information on the release.