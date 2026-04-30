Following its tease yesterday, Evercade maker Blaze has confirmed that it is teaming up with Retro Games Ltd to produce two new clamshell handhelds based on the ZX Spectrum and Commodore 64.

Entitled THEC64 Handheld and The Spectrum Handheld, each unit boasts 25 preloaded games, a 4.3-inch IPS display, simplified controls to compensate for the lack of a keyboard, and the ability to load your own games via MicroSD. You can also connect a USB keyboard using a USB-A I/O port.

"The clamshell case design takes inspiration from some of the most successful gaming handhelds of the past, while also evoking the style of portable computers, palmtops and organisers of the 1980s," says the press release. "Each console also has four function buttons designed to mimic the keys on the original devices and a menu/start/select button layout inspired by the same. These keys are tactile plastic on THEC64 Handheld and rubber on The Spectrum Handheld."

The C64 And ZX Spectrum Are Being Reimagined As Nintendo-Style Clamshell Handhelds 1
Image: Blaze / Retro Games Ltd

THEC64 Handheld and The Spectrum Handheld - Specifications

The specifications of these devices are as follows:

Size W136mm x H26mm x D86mm
Weight 235g
Colour Retro Beige (THEC64 Handheld), Classic Black (The Spectrum Handheld)
Controls D-Pad and Face Buttons, Four mappable function keys and menu/start/select keys in tactile plastic (THEC64 Handheld) and rubber (The Spectrum Handheld)
Display 4.3″ 840×480 IPS high resolution screen
Processor Quad Core 1.2Ghz
Memory 256mb DDR RAM
Connectivity 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-A I/O port for external keyboard, MicroSD port for additional game loading
Battery 3+ hour 2000mAH battery
Charging USB-C (cable included). 5v 1a minimum required for charging (mains adaptor not included)
Formats THEC64 Handheld Formats - Can select between C64 PAL/NTSC, C64C PAL/NTSC, C64SX PAL/NTSC, PET64 PAL/NTSC, C64 GS

The Spectrum Handheld Formats - Can select between Spectrum 48K, Spectrum 48K (NTSC), Spectrum 128K, Spectrum +2, Spectrum +2A, Spectrum +3, Spectrum +3e,Spectrum 16K. Spectrum CPU under/overclocking supported.
The C64 And ZX Spectrum Are Being Reimagined As Nintendo-Style Clamshell Handhelds 1
Image: Blaze / Retro Games Ltd

THEC64 Handheld and The Spectrum Handheld - Games

Each unit comes preloaded with 25 games, but you can load up more using the MicroSD card slot.

THEC64 Handheld The Spectrum Handheld
A Pig Quest Head Over Heels
Sam's Journey Manic Miner
Nebulus Skool Daze
Boulder Dash Tiny Dungeons
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe Archon: The Light and the Dark
Paradroid The Great Escape
Hunter's Moon Remastered Bounder
Knight 'n' Grail Switchblade
Aztec Challenge Nightmare Rally
Krakout M.O.V.I.E.
Lee Avenger: The Way of the Tiger II
Druid Bugaboo the Flea
Encounter! Devwill Too ZX
Galencia Hammerfist
Ice Guys Hammer Knight
Metal Warrior Ultra Penguin Attack
Millie & Molly S1NCLA1R C1TY
Planet Golf Shovel Adventure
Shadow Switcher Snake Escape
Spherical Sorcerer Kid Adventure
Squish 'Em Splat!
Steel Ranger Tourmaline
X-Out Where Time Stood Still
Yeti Mountain Zynaps
It's Magic 2 Starquake

THEC64 Handheld and The Spectrum Handheld - Price & Release Date

THEC64 Handheld and The Spectrum Handheld will cost £109.99 | $129.99 | €129.99 each and are set to launch in October 2026. Pre-orders go live today.

Also available are 'Collector's Edition' variants of each device, which ship with a hard shell case and

exclusive magazine – Crash with the Spectrum and Zzap with the THEC64. These units will only be available from Funstock.co.uk and Funstock USA, and are limited to just 2000 units each. They will cost £129.99 | $149.99 | €149.99.

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