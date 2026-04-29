Evercade maker Blaze has just posted a short teaser video on social media which asks a simple question – what if your favourite home computers of the '80s were portable?

The seconds-long video has been shared on both the Evercade and HyperMegaTech social channels and presents the aforementioned text in two forms – one in Sinclair BASIC and the other in Commodore BASIC, leaving little doubt as to which two '80s home computers the tease is talking about.

Blaze has released cartridges for its Evercade family of systems, which include both Spectrum and C64 games, so perhaps this is related to more of those? Another option could be themed Super Pocket handhelds (made by Blaze sub-brand, HyperMegaTech) loaded with titles.

What if your favourite home computers of the 80s were portable? pic.twitter.com/GpbncHZAVB April 29, 2026

Of course, neither of these could be true, and Blaze may have entirely new products lined up for both systems, presenting them in portable form that's never been seen before.

We already have a portable ZX Spectrum in the form of the ZX Vega+ and ZX Touch, however, so whatever this tease relates to, it's going to have to be pretty unusual to stand out from the crowd.

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