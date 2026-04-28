Commodore International has just announced its next product, which follows in the footsteps of last year's Commodore 64 Ultimate.

The Commodore 64C Ultimate is based on the 1986 original, which took the C64's internals and placed them in a case design closer to that of 1985's Commodore 128.

"The slimline Commodore 64C Ultimate trades the breadbin appearance of 1982 for the Commodore 64’s sleeker 1986-1994 look that helped define the form factor of personal computers well into the future," says the company.

To recreate this system, Commodore has "reacquired the original injection tooling that was used to create the plastic housing of the original 40 years ago."

Commodore explains:

"Dallas Moore rediscovered the molds in 2014 at auction and restored them. These later survived a factory fire before being acquired by Individual Computers in 2015. Commodore has now reacquired the tooling from IComp.de, bringing yet another piece of Commodore’s history back into the company. It will be the exclusive method of case manufacturing for the Commodore 64C Ultimate, complete with the original 1986 imperfections."

Commodore President Christian Simpson goes into more detail on why these imperfections are so important:

“The C64C molding was created using a 2-point flow pattern that resulted in the plastic cooling unevenly in the original production run, creating feint, semi-circular, flow marks that have largely gone unnoticed. By using the original tooling, we’re even bringing these back. Today these newly formed marks are a seal of authenticity – the unmistakable signature of genuine Commodore parts born from original molds.”

Just like the original machine, the Commodore 64C Ultimate will offer "identical performance to its predecessor" – and that means harnessing the power of FPGA to recreate the system in a "faithful, cycle-accurate, and high-performance" manner.

Simpson adds that "nostalgia" is a big reason for this revised model, as, for many users, their memories of the C64 era are "intrinsically tied to the C64C." Those who already own a C64 Ultimate might find little reason to upgrade, then.

Pre-orders are open now at a reduced price for a limited time, with three editions available:

BASIC Beige ($299.99) - A flawless replica of the original

Starlight Edition ($349.99) - Translucent case with game-reactive LED case & keyboard lighting

Founder’s Edition ($499.99) - PVD gold keycaps, real 24k gold-plated Commodore and Power badges, and a gently translucent white case

"Today’s announcement reveals the first of several new products planned from Commodore in 2026," adds the press release. "The company expects to announce a number of new initiatives in the coming months, from platforms to accessories that tap into both the “retro” and “futurism” pillars that Commodore is committed to."