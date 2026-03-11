Commodore International has revealed that "games industry icon" Larry Hryb has joined the company as a Community Development Advisor.

Hryb, also known as Major Nelson, spent much of his career at Xbox, where he helped foster the relationship between Xbox players and Microsoft.

Hryb's new role will be to "help guide initiatives on community engagement strategies, events, developer outreach, and programs that connect Commodore’s legacy with modern technology and creativity."

Christian "Peri Fractic" Simpson, Commodore’s President and CEO, says:

“Through blogs, podcasts, social media, and events, Larry pioneered direct communication with players long before that kind of engagement became standard across the industry. Bringing Larry in to help support continued engagement with the fans that kept Commodore alive while also welcoming a new generation of fans is a natural next step for us in rebooting the brand.”

Hryb adds:

“I've always believed the best thing a company can do is partner with its community – and with a passionate fan base carrying the torch for 31 years, Commodore’s situation is truly unique when it comes to community engagement. The community didn't wait around – instead they built something remarkable. Players, hardware hobbyists, developers, content creators, and publishers are all a part of the Commodore community, and now we get to build what’s next together.”

Commodore International was established by Simpson and recently released the Commodore 64 Ultimate. The company is currently involved in a legal battle with Commodore Industries over the use of the famous brand name.