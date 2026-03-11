Ziggurat Interactive is teaming up with the physical games publisher Reboxy to release a new PC big box of Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition, its expanded take on Terminal Reality's 1995 cult classic air-combat-based shooter.

If you've been reading Time Extension for a while, you may remember us talking about Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition's PC and Nintendo Switch release back in 2023, where we outlined some of its improvements over the original, such as the introduction of greater draw distances, widescreen support, and reengineered sound channels for 360-degree audio.

What you might not know, though, is that it was also later launched for PS4 and Xbox One that same year (something we teased, but failed to follow up on), with the PS4 also getting a standard physical release from Limited Run Games.

Up until recently, this PS4 version (which has now been discontinued) was the only way to actually grab an official physical copy of the game (with these new features included), but it appears that Reboxy has now decided to give PC gamers a lifeline, releasing not one but two big-box versions of the game.





Revisit the 90s with a PC big box of Terminal Velocity: Boosted Edition - our first physical release with Reboxy. March 9, 2026

The first big box version of the game is called the Display Edition and seems to be aimed squarely at those who want to display its packaging on the shelf alongside their other PC titles.

It costs £14.99 and includes an A3 Poster and Steam and GOG codes, but no CD-ROM, likely making it a pretty disappointing package for those who remember the days of actual big box game releases.

The second big box, meanwhile, described as the Classic Edition is slightly more enticing and includes a CD jewel-case inlay with a pressed CD-ROM and a 24-page reprint of the original manual, alongside everything else featured in the Display Edition. It is currently priced at £29.99.

Here are some more photos: